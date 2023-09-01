Ultra (UOS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $774,830.04

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Ultra has a market capitalization of $49.73 million and approximately $774,830.04 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,902.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.14 or 0.00788118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00121478 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00015919 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00026703 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14668456 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $770,473.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

