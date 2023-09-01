United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Sells $330,747.00 in Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $330,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on X

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.