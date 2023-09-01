Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Shlomo Dovrat Sells 68,454 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 68,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $2,576,608.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,246 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,619.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shlomo Dovrat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Shlomo Dovrat sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $2,721,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Shlomo Dovrat sold 500 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $19,280.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Shlomo Dovrat sold 16,612 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $663,649.40.

Shares of U stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 373.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on U shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

