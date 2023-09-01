Unity Software (NYSE:U) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on U. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.69.

Shares of U opened at $37.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.37. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. Research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,104,917.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,120,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,010,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,104,917.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 576,473 shares of company stock worth $23,736,070. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

