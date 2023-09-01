Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Holdings Cut by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.33% of Universal Health Services worth $29,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.81.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities raised Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.14.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

