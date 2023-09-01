Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Holdings Raised by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Unum Group by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

