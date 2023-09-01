urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Director Lewis Wilks Purchases 10,000 Shares

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) Director Lewis Wilks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $10,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,095.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Lewis Wilks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Lewis Wilks acquired 10,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.
urban-gro Price Performance
Shares of UGRO stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.18. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.04.
Institutional Trading of urban-gro
About urban-gro
urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, architectural and interior design, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.
