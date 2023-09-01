urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Director Lewis Wilks Purchases 10,000 Shares

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) Director Lewis Wilks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $10,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,095.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lewis Wilks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Lewis Wilks acquired 10,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

Shares of UGRO stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.18. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter worth $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in urban-gro in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of urban-gro by 68.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 8.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 129,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, architectural and interior design, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

