Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 886,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,959. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1709 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.