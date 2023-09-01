Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,113.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

