Verge Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $57.80 million and $2.73 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,786.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00245097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.99 or 0.00783324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.04 or 0.00550825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00060000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00122317 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,116,200 coins and its circulating supply is 16,521,116,207 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

