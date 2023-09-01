VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VersaBank had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

VersaBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBNK opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $221.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.61.

VersaBank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VersaBank

About VersaBank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBNK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 34.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VersaBank in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VersaBank by 30.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VersaBank by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in VersaBank by 11.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 115,141 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

