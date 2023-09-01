VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VersaBank had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ VBNK opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $221.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.61.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.14%.
VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.
