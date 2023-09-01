Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.12% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 239,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.