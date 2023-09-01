Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Vista Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

VGZ opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,477 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

