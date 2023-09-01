Vitura Health Limited (ASX:VIT) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Vitura Health Limited (ASX:VIT – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 3rd.
Vitura Health Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Vitura Health news, insider Guy Headley 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Vitura Health Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vitura Health
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Health Companies with Healthy Insider Buying and Market Support
Receive News & Ratings for Vitura Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitura Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.