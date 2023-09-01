Vitura Health Limited (ASX:VIT) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Vitura Health Limited (ASX:VIT – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 3rd.

In other Vitura Health news, insider Guy Headley 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vitura Health Limited engages in the sale and distribution of medicinal cannabis products in Australia and Asia. The company also offers CanView, an online platform that delivers prescribing, dispensing, and medication management solutions for medicinal cannabis; CDA Clinics, which provides medicinal cannabis consultations and prescription services; psychedelics through Cortexa brand; Cannadoc, a clinic that offers telehealth consultation; Burleigh Heads Cannabis, which distributes cannabis to domestic and international market; and plant-based medications by the Adaya brand.

