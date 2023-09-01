Vitura Health Limited (ASX:VIT) Insider Guy Headley Buys 1,500,000 Shares

Vitura Health Limited (ASX:VIT – Get Free Report) insider Guy Headley acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$405,000.00 ($261,290.32).

Guy Headley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Guy Headley 1,500,000 shares of Vitura Health stock.

On Friday, July 21st, Guy Headley 1,500,000 shares of Vitura Health stock.

Vitura Health Stock Performance

About Vitura Health

Vitura Health Limited engages in the sale and distribution of medicinal cannabis products in Australia and Asia. The company also offers CanView, an online platform that delivers prescribing, dispensing, and medication management solutions for medicinal cannabis; CDA Clinics, which provides medicinal cannabis consultations and prescription services; psychedelics through Cortexa brand; Cannadoc, a clinic that offers telehealth consultation; Burleigh Heads Cannabis, which distributes cannabis to domestic and international market; and plant-based medications by the Adaya brand.

