Vitura Health Limited (VIT) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on September 27th

Vitura Health Limited (ASX:VIT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 3rd.

Vitura Health Stock Performance

Get Vitura Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vitura Health

In related news, insider Guy Headley bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$405,000.00 ($261,290.32). Company insiders own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vitura Health

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vitura Health Limited engages in the sale and distribution of medicinal cannabis products in Australia and Asia. The company also offers CanView, an online platform that delivers prescribing, dispensing, and medication management solutions for medicinal cannabis; CDA Clinics, which provides medicinal cannabis consultations and prescription services; psychedelics through Cortexa brand; Cannadoc, a clinic that offers telehealth consultation; Burleigh Heads Cannabis, which distributes cannabis to domestic and international market; and plant-based medications by the Adaya brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitura Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitura Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.