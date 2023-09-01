VMware (NYSE:VMW) Cut to “Neutral” at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

VMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on VMware from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $168.72 on Monday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.29.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of VMware by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,922 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,852,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in VMware by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 386,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $55,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

