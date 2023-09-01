VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 3.1%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.46. 3,436,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 1,707,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $2.90 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $556.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 749.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 1,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

