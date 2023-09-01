Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,134 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $30,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 16,169,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $178,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,603 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,768,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,596 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $17,251,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

View Our Latest Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.