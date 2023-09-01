VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,124 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in VTEX were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VTEX in the first quarter worth $8,747,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,073,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after buying an additional 1,333,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after buying an additional 667,849 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VTEX by 102.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 233,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Get VTEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.70 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VTEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

VTEX Price Performance

Shares of VTEX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. 45,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,672. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 1.26. VTEX has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.46 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About VTEX

(Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.