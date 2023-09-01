Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Down 5.3%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 16,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 115,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Vulcan Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.19 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 173.87 and a current ratio of 23.09.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester/Springdale project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland, as well as mineral licenses covering a portion of the Bay St.

See Also

