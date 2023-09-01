Wajax (TSE:WJX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.10

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$29.10 and last traded at C$29.00, with a volume of 115101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WJX. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

