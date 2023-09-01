Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.51. 4,275,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,782,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

