Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ WBA traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,711,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,825,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

