Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,781,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,071 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $177,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 628,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

