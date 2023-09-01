Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,952,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.15% of Waste Connections worth $410,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $602,107,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,861 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,075,000 after purchasing an additional 857,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 64,555.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after purchasing an additional 560,991 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $137.03 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

