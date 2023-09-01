Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 10,864,485 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 643.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,864,485 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.71% of Weyerhaeuser worth $378,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,216,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,663,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,706,000 after purchasing an additional 165,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $485,095,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,238,000 after purchasing an additional 391,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

