Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2023

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTOFree Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,779,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,029,305 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.38% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $423,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,931,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,157 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,358,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,880,000 after acquiring an additional 104,680 shares during the period. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $179,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,342,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,664,000 after acquiring an additional 559,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,833,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,879,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

