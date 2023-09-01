Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,199,822 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 656,170 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.89% of Performance Food Group worth $555,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,480. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFGC opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

