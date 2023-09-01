Wellington Management Group LLP Has $471.23 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,385,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,678 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 8.09% of Science Applications International worth $471,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,954,000 after buying an additional 171,810 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,951,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,390,000 after buying an additional 19,698 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.29.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $117.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.74. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.59.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

