Wellington Management Group LLP Has $524.77 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,610,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 138,044 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $524,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Gartner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Gartner Stock Down 0.6 %

IT stock opened at $349.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.72. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.35, for a total value of $303,039.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,520.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.35, for a total value of $303,039.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,520.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,192 shares of company stock worth $8,289,216. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

