Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 390,196 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,196 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $469,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average is $90.30. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

