Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 114,603 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,543,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,603 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $369,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $159.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

