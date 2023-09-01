Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 11,830,900 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,904,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,830,900 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $426,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CNHI opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.62. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CNHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

