Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 227,293 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,660,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,293 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.24% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $508,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $230.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $232.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,638 shares of company stock worth $9,354,279. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

