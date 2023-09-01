Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 28,464,808 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,240,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,464,808 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $406,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,182,724,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in UBS Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,298,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,225,735,000 after buying an additional 6,277,444 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in UBS Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,715,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,074,000 after buying an additional 294,568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,065,000 after buying an additional 12,907,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,879,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,560,000 after buying an additional 8,582,094 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

