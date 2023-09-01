Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,605,208 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,524,408 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,605,208 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.37% of Intel worth $507,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.72 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

