Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 457,126 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,288,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 457,126 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.08% of Wingstop worth $420,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $61,571,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $45,404,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 343,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,284,000 after buying an additional 219,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $19,883,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $160.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.32. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.34 and a fifty-two week high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Further Reading

