WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA) Insider Purchases A$37,000.00 in Stock

WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA – Get Free Report) insider Mark Arnesen bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$37,000.00 ($23,870.97).
WIA Gold Stock Performance
WIA Gold Company Profile
WIA Gold Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, copper, and base metal properties in Namibia and Cote d'lvoire. It primarily focuses on the exploration of the Cote d'lvoire projects, which comprise the Bouaflé, Mankono, and Issia; and Bocanda projects, which covers an area of 3,038 square kilometers in southern Cote d'lvoire.
