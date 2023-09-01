Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.69. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

