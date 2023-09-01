William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 103,675 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,286,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,675 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $32,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 429.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $18.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,144.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

