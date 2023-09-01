William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 5,553 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,015,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $37,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

NYSE SMP opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $804.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $42.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.13). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 67.84%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

