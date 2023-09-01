William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NeoGenomics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.06.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $146.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,591,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,753,000 after buying an additional 187,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,926,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,167,000 after buying an additional 40,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,980,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,895,000 after buying an additional 287,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,930,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,012,000 after buying an additional 134,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

