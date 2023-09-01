Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.05% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,008. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.22 and a 200-day moving average of $226.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

WTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.29.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

