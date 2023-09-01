Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WTW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.29.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $206.76 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,731,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 40.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after acquiring an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.