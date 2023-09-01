WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 6,198 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of HE stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,084,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $43.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $895.69 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.90%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

