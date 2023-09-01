WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 7,681 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of JBHT traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,834. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.43 and its 200-day moving average is $180.90. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.28 and a 52-week high of $209.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

