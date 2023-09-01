WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,677 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 370.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MOS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. 707,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,688. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.