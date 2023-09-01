WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 4,250 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.14% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after buying an additional 837,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after acquiring an additional 237,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,112,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 609,003 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

VSCO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 616,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,376. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 112.91%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.