WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.38. The stock had a trading volume of 908,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709,217. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.29 and a 200-day moving average of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $261.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

